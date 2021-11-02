Aaron Rodgers has enjoyed ‘great conversations’ with Packers GM

Progress has been made in Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with the Green Bay Packers’ front office. During his weekly appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, Rodgers said there has been “great communication” between him and general manager Brian Gutekunst this season.

“There has been great communication,” Rodgers said. “I’ve enjoyed the conversations with Brian that we’ve had throughout the year so far.”

At the time, Rodgers was responding to McAfee’s questions about his involvement with the trade deadline. Rodgers declined to get into specifics but has recently expressed his satisfaction with both off-season and in-season acquisitions.

“I think we’ve made some moves already that have been great,” he said.

Rodgers specifically noted cornerback Rasul Douglas, who made the game-winning interception to help beat an undefeated Arizona Cardinals team. Douglas has appeared in three games since being signed from the Cardinals’ practice squad on Oct. 6.

He also said he loved the addition of edge rusher Whitney Mercilus, who was picked up by Green Bay following his release from the Houston Texans. According to Pro Football Focus, he has totaled seven pressures in two games with the Packers.

Rodgers did acknowledge the possibility of adding more players at certain spots. Green Bay has reportedly been in the market for a tight end after Robert Tonyan suffered a season-ending injury against Arizona. Even though the Packers didn’t make a deal before the trade deadline passed, Rodgers is content with what they have.

“I like the roster the way it is,” Rodgers told McAfee.

Green Bay is in a good spot sitting at 7-1 with some key players coming back from injury. David Bakhtiari is expected to return soon, and Rodgers should have all of his wide receivers back for their Week 9 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, the important thing to note is Rodgers’ comments about Gutekunst. There was a time when Rodgers had serious doubts about playing for the Packers due to his lack of involvement with acquiring and releasing players.

It sounds like Gutekunst is doing a better job of keeping an open line of communication with his franchise quarterback. Might the improvements make a world of difference as Rodgers contemplates his future in Green Bay?

