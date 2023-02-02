Aaron Rodgers ends 49ers speculation at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 'I'm not going to San Fran'

Though the Bay Area is out, Davante Adams is trying his best to get Aaron Rodgers to move to Las Vegas this fall.

It’s unclear what Aaron Rodgers is planning to do next season.

The longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback did make one thing clear on the tee at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday.

“I’m not going to San Fran,” he said.

“I’m not going to San Fran.” - Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/NQczmT030D — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 2, 2023

Rodgers has been linked to the San Francisco 49ers repeatedly in the past, especially since he was born in Northern California and played for the University of California. Though the 49ers have said Jimmy Garoppolo is almost certainly done there, the team has both Brock Purdy and Trey Lance available for next season.

Rodgers has yet to say whether he even wants to continue playing next season, which would be his 19th in the league, let alone stay in Green Bay. The two-time MVP had one of his worst seasons last year while the Packers missed the playoffs, too. He threw for just 3,695 yards, the fewest he’s had outside of seasons where he missed significant time due to injuries, and threw 12 interceptions.

He has said he wanted to finish his career in Green Bay in the past, but said earlier this year that he’d be open to other options — including reworking his contract. Rodgers is set to earn a guaranteed $60 million if he plays next fall.

That could result in Rodgers reuniting with offensive coordinator Nathanial Hackett with the New York Jets. Rodgers’ longtime receiver Davante Adams continued his push to get Rodgers to Las Vegas, too.

Rodgers is playing on Tour this week alongside Ben Silverman at Pebble Beach. The two are paired up with MJ Dauffe and singer Darius Rucker. He’s one of several notable non-golf athletes participating, including Josh Allen, Gareth Bale, Pau Gasol and Larry Fitzgerald, among others.

For now, it seems that Rodgers isn’t ready to make a decision about his football future — other than ruling out the Bay Area, of course.