Aaron Rodgers earned only $81.14 in performance-based pay in 2023, lowest in the league

Every NFL player is eligible for performance-based pay. And, apparently, every player who played in 2023 got a check.

The player getting the lowest among played only four snaps before rupturing his Achilles tendon.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers received $81.14 in performance-based pay.

Of course, he earned much more than that in salary and other compensation. From the league-wide pool, however, it was only $81.14.

He'll be hoping to earn a lot more than that in 2024. Not for the money, but because it will mean he played a lot more than four snaps.

Rodgers has said he wants to play four more years. If the Jets don't turn this around dramatically in 2024, it could be his last year in New York.