With Aaron Rodgers out due to Covid-19, Green Bay Packers call on Blake Bortles while playing golf in Florida

If you are a fan of the National Football League, or maybe the former television show ‘The Good Place,’ chances are you know the name Blake Bortles.

The former quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2014-18 has since played for the Los Angeles Rams (2019 and 2020), Denver Broncos (2020) and was a member of the Packers’ practice squad earlier this season before he was released in July.

When Green Bay’s current QB and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers was announced to be out due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the team put in a call to Bortles, who was apparently playing golf at the time.

Former Jaguars legend Blake Bortles was even through seven holes at Ponte Vedra's Ocean Course this morning when he got the call to fly to Green Bay. He was staring at double bogey on No. 8 when he picked up. Gotta love the Boat. — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) November 3, 2021

How come I never get those life-changing calls when I’m staring down a double bogey?