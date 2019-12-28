Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees omitted from NFL’s all-time team

The NFL has unveiled the 10 quarterbacks named to the league’s all-time team. And two of the all-time greats have been left out.

Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees didn’t earn a spot on the roster.

The 10 quarterbacks are, in alphabetical order, Sammy Baugh, Tom Brady, John Elway, Brett Favre, Otto Graham, Peyton Manning, Dan Marino, Joe Montana, Roger Staubach, and John Unitas.

Simms and I recently listed our all-time top-10 quarterbacks. I had Rodgers and Brees in place of Baugh and Staubach. Simms had Bradshaw, Rodgers, and Brees in place of Baugh, Graham and Unitas.

It’s difficult to compare quarterbacks between era, especially given the rules changes in the 1970s aimed at pumping up offense. Still, it’s hard not to imagine Rodgers or Brees thriving in any era, and their omission likely will make some waves.

Also, keep in mind that voting was done in May 2018. The NFL has had two more seasons since then; would those two seasons have made a difference for Rodgers and Brees? We’ll never know.