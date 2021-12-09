Aaron Rodgers downplays, but doesn't regret, 'I own you' comments vs. Chicago Bears

With the latest edition of the Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears rivalry just days away, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have another chance to show his "ownership" of his division foe.

Rodgers made headlines in the season's first meeting between the two teams in Chicago when a sideline camera showed him yelling "I still own you" after scoring a touchdown in Green Bay's 24-14 win.

During his weekly media availability on Wednesday, Rodgers was asked if he expects any retribution on Sunday from Bears players.

"That comment was to the fans who were giving me the bird," Rodgers clarified with a chuckle. "But there's trash talk every single time you play divisional games. Trash talk is what it is.

"It's a professional environment, it's not really a personal environment for the most part. Usually, after a game it's all love and positivity."

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers waltzes into the end zone on a 6-yard run in Green Bay's 24-14 victory over Chicago in Week 6.

But at the same time, there is some truth to those words. And knowing that as well as anyone, Rodgers didn't back down after that game - and he didn't before this one.

"I don't know if you can question a whole lot of what I said," the three-time MVP continued. "We've had a good record against them and won a lot of games in Soldier Field and at Lambeau Field."

How good a record? Including the playoffs, he is 22-5 against the Bears as the team's starting quarterback.

"It's been a great rivalry and I'm proud to be a part of it. We have gotten the better of them the last 27 times we've played them, for the most part," Rodgers said.

"Obviously, I think the record kinda speaks for itself. But I get it. At some point, that will be used against me. It is what it is. I don't regret saying it at all."

