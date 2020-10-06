Aaron Rodgers: Down years for me a lot of times are career years for others

Aaron Rodgers has not won the league’s MVP award since 2014. He is a candidate through four games this season.

Rodgers, 36, is having one of his best seasons in completing 70.5 percent of his passes for 1,214 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Packers trade up in the first round to select Jordan Love invited questions about Rodgers’ future. He has answered: He’s back, even though he never went anywhere.

“Every team is different. Every year is different,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio. “Circumstances in any year which allow you to have more success, or make it more difficult for success, just kind of depends on the situation. It does help being the second year, for sure. I feel a lot more comfortable. But, you know, I sometimes laugh when people talk about down years for me because a lot of times down years for me are career years for most quarterbacks.”

He’s not wrong.

Rodgers passed for 4,002 yards with 26 touchdowns and four interceptions last season in leading the Packers to a 13-3 record. The analytics experts, though, pointed to his throwaways and his Expected Points Added (EPA) per play.

This season, Rodgers is on pace for 4,856 yards and 52 touchdowns. His career-best season was 2011 when he passed for 4,643 yards and 45 touchdowns.

