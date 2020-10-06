Aaron Rodgers: ‘Down years for me are career years for most quarterbacks’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want to hear about down years.

The two-time MVP gave an incredibly blunt but honest answer when asked on the “Pat McAfee Show” about outside perceptions of his play over the last few years.

“I sometimes laugh when people talk about down years for me because a lot of times down years for me are career years for most quarterbacks,” Rodgers said.

Listen to Rodgers dropping a massive truth bomb below:

"I sometimes laugh when people talk about down years for me because a lot of times down years for me are career years for most quarterbacks"@AaronRodgers12 is letting everyone know this year #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/gKg0s3jVMt — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 6, 2020





While the 2018 and 2019 seasons weren’t Rodgers’ best statistically, he still threw 25 touchdown passes and two interceptions in 2018 and 26 touchdown passes and four interceptions in 2019.

Through four games, Rodgers is on track for another one of his monster seasons. He’s thrown 13 touchdown passes and zero interceptions – putting him on pace for 52 scores and zero picks – and he has a passer rating of 128.4, which would be a career-high.