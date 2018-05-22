Aaron Rodgers: I don’t know why you’d cut Jordy and bring in Dez

Aaron Rodgers was unhappy when the Packers released Jordy Nelson, and it doesn’t make sense to the quarterback that the team would replace Nelson with another high-priced receiver.

The Packers cut Nelson, who was scheduled to make $9.25 million in base salary and count $12.5 million against the cap, to free up $10.2 million in cap space. The Cowboys made a similar move with Dez Bryant, who was set to make $12.5 million and count $16.5 million against the cap. His release saves Dallas $8.5 million against the cap.

New ESPN analyst Jason Witten, a former teammate of Bryant’s with the Cowboys, speculated last week that Bryant will “end up going to the Green Bay Packers.”

On Tuesday, Rodgers was asked about Witten’s prediction, which Witten said was based on Bryant fitting what Rodgers does.

“I’m paid to play quarterback, so I don’t make those decisions,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

The Packers drafted three receivers, getting Missouri’s J'Mon Moore (fourth round), South Florida’s Marquez Valdes-Scantling (fifth) and Notre Dame’s Equanimeous St. Brown (fifth). The rookies will compete with Geronimo Allison for playing time behind Davante Adams and Randall Cobb.

“Well, we like young receivers, so I’m assuming that’s the way they’re going to keep going,” Rodgers said. “I don’t know why you’d cut Jordy and bring in Dez, but he’s a talented player. He’s going to end up somewhere. If he ends up here, we’ll obviously welcome him with open arms and get him up to speed as quick as possible.”