Aaron Rodgers: I don’t know if offense is sustainable, that’s a word that gets said too much

The Packers’ offense showed real improvement in Sunday’s win over the Cowboys, but don’t ask quarterback Aaron Rodgers if that success is sustainable.

When a reporter did ask Rodgers if the improvement Green Bay showed on offense is sustainable, Rodgers said he didn’t want to answer.

“I don’t know. Sustainable has become one of those words that gets said a little bit too much, I think, this year. So I’m going to stay away from sustainable,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said he doesn’t want to make any grand pronouncements about where the Packers’ offense is.

“There’s no sigh of relief, there’s no weight of the world off my shoulders. The preparation stays the same, the focus stays the same, the expectations stay the same. But it was nice to play a more complete game on offense,” Rodgers said.

The Packers will get right back at it against another good defense on Thursday night against the Titans.

