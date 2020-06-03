Aaron Rodgers doesn't mention Drew Brees by name, but his Instagram post sent strong message

Drew Brees’ comments about respecting the flag during the national anthem set off criticism from players in just about every NFL city and even from some players in other sports.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t feeling Brees’ comments either.

Rodgers posted on Instagram about solidarity and demonstrating for social justice not too long after Brees told Yahoo Finance that he couldn’t agree with anyone disrespecting the flag during the national anthem. Rodgers didn’t mention Brees by name, but unless it was an unbelievable coincidence, Rodgers was addressing what his fellow star quarterback said.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers links arms with Richard Rodgers and Randall Cobb during the national anthem before a game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Rodgers posted a picture of him in the middle of his teammates, locking arms during the national anthem a few years ago. As part of the caption, Rodgers said: “It has NEVER been about an anthem or a flag.”

It’s hard to believe that’s not directly related to Brees.

Rodgers has spoken out on many different controversial topics through his career, including social justice.

This spring we have seen many white players, including quarterbacks, speak out against police brutality and racial injustice after George Floyd’s death. There wasn’t as much of that years ago, when Colin Kaepernick was bringing attention to injustice by kneeling before games.

Brees spoke his mind, and the backlash from other NFL players was fierce. Rodgers joined the crowd, even if he never mentioned Brees’ name.

