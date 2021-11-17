Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t practice last week because he was on the COVID-19 reserve list and he didn’t practice on Wednesday for other reasons.

Rodgers is on the injury report because of a toe injury that he called “a little painful” earlier this week and he wasn’t on the field as the Packers began on-field preparation for Sunday’s game in Minnesota. After the practice, Rodgers said that he would be ready to go against the Vikings.

“I’m definitely playing Sunday,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “Today was a mental day so I think a number of us were either limited or DNPs. Thankful to get a day to just to do some rehab. See how the week plays out practice-wise, but definitely playing Sunday.”

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), running back Aaron Jones (knee), wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), and wide receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen) were also out of practice. Wide receiver Davante Adams (shoulder), linebacker Rashan Gary (elbow), defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (concussion), and cornerback Kevin King (groin, shoulder) were the team’s limited participants.

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t practice, “definitely” playing Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk