Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been on the injury report with a right thumb injury for several weeks and he has alternated between limited Wednesday practices and sitting out entirely over that span.

This Wednesday was one of the ones he sat out entirely. The Packers list Rodgers as a non-participant for their first on-field work ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Cowboys.

Rodgers has not missed any game action, but he also hasn’t played up to his usual standard during the team’s five-game losing streak.

Running back Aaron Jones (ankle) was a limited participant after getting hurt in last Sunday’s loss to the Lions. Kicker Mason Crosby (back), cornerback Rasul Douglas (calf), wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), guard Jon Runyan (knee), and linebacker Preston Smith (neck) were also limited participants.

Tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), linebacker Krys Barnes (concussion), linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee), wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle), linebacker Rashan Gary (knee), cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee), cornerback Eric Stokes (ankle, knee), and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (knee) joined Rodgers as non-participants.

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t practice Wednesday, Aaron Jones limited originally appeared on Pro Football Talk