Another day, another missed practice for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Like last week, he hasn’t practiced on Wednesday or Thursday due to a toe injury. He has said that he has a fractured pinkie toe, after joking that he has COVID toe. (And then getting pissy after some took his joke seriously.)

Also not practicing on Thursday was tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen), and cornerback Kevin King (hip, knee). Running back Aaron Jones continues to participate on a limited basis with an MCL sprain. Linebacker Rashan Gary, who missed Sunday’s game at Minnesota, was limited with an elbow injury.

Receiver Davante Adams fully participated on Thursday with an ankle injury. He was limited on Wednesday. Receiver Alan Lazard continues to be limited with a shoulder injury.

The Packers, who have lost two of three, host the Rams, who have lost two in a row, on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t practice, again, due to toe injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk