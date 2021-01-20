After the Buccaneers faced the Packers in Week Six of the regular season, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers had hoped to have a conversation with Tampa Bay defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. As an NFC Championship featuring both teams approaches, Rodgers has no such aspirations.

“I don’t think there will be a whole lot of conversation this week,” Rodgers said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio regarding potential interaction with Suh. “I wouldn’t expect a whole lot of conversation.”

Rodgers previously explained that, based on an interaction with Suh during the regular-season game, Rodgers “was under the impression we were going to have a conversation after the game.”

During the game, Suh had demonstrated a little extra fire and intensity when pursuing Rodgers.

“It was one of those, hey, I’m old, you’re old, let’s talk some things out,” Rodgers said at the time.. “I don’t know if he ran off the field after the game. I didn’t see him after the game. . . . I was looking forward to that conversation. I didn’t know how it was going to go. I didn’t think it was going, like, look, I’m not going to fight Ndamukong Suh. . . . After all these years playing together we’ve never had that conversation off the field. I think it would be interesting.”

It would be not nearly as interesting as the time in 2014 when Suh deliberately stepped on the lower leg of Rodgers, received a one-game suspension for the misconduct, and then claimed (presumably with a straight face) in the appeal process that Suh didn’t know where he was stepping because his feet were numb.

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t expect much conversation with Ndamukong Suh this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk