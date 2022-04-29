Aaron Rodgers: Does San Francisco want to trade Deebo Samuel to us?

The Packers had two choices in the first round, but they did not come out of Thursday night with a receiver.

Green Bay used the 22nd overall choice on Georgia linebacker Quay Walker and the 28th choice on Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt. It left everyone wondering what Aaron Rodgers was thinking after Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers were left atop the team’s depth chart after one day of the draft.

Rodgers answered that with an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday night.

He said he was kept in the loop all night, so the Packers’ selections did not take him by surprise.

“I believe it was six receivers they had first-round grades on, and when they were gone, I think it was pretty obvious they wanted to shore up those two spots,” Rodgers said.

USC’s Drake London (No. 8, Falcons), Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson (10, Jets), Ohio State’s Chris Olave (11, Saints), Alabama’s Jameson Williams (12, Lions), Penn State’s Jahan Dotson (16, Commanders) and Arkansas’ Treylon Burks (18, Titans) all went before the Packers drafted. Two veteran receivers — A.J. Brown and Marquise Brown — also found new homes in trades Thursday night.

So who do the Packers get now?

“I think we’ve been in the mix with some of these guys. That’s what it seems like,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. “Now, there’s not a lot of teams that probably want to trade receivers to Green Bay. I think we’re probably at the back of the line for a lot of these teams as far as our picks are usually late and nobody wants to trade in the (conference), a guy like Deebo (Samuel) probably. But at the same time, I think if you’re not going to pay Davante — obviously we traded him; he wanted to move on — but going out and paying another guy I don’t know if that makes a ton of sense. Now there are some veteran guys out there that I think could be possibilities, and also we have two picks in the second round tomorrow, and I’m sure there are some guys on the board that they probably like. Yeah, I feel like we’ve been in the mix, but does San Fran want to trade Deebo Samuel to us? Probably not.”

Aaron Rodgers: Does San Francisco want to trade Deebo Samuel to us? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk