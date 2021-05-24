Aaron Rodgers does not report to Packers OTAs amid trade drama

Aaron Rodgers sent another signal to the Green Bay Packers that he's reached his breaking point. Rodgers did not report to organized team activities Monday, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

He hasn't reported to the team's virtual workouts or in-person workouts this offseason. Rodgers has taken part in OTAs in the past. All offseason workouts — with the exception of workouts June 8-10 — are voluntary, so Rodgers hasn't broken any team rules by not reporting. He is costing himself $500,000, as Rodgers has bonuses tied up in his offseason attendance.

It's unclear whether the NFLPA's insistence on ending offseason workouts played a role in Rodgers' absence. That may seem unlikely given everything going on between Rodgers and the team, but it's possible he's skipping out on workouts to show solidarity with the union.

Aaron Rodgers will make a statement Monday

Fans could get some clarity regarding Rodgers' situation soon. Rodgers is set to appear on Kenny Mayne's final show at ESPN on Monday. Mayne will likely ask Rodgers about his situation. Getting Rodgers to say anything would go a long way as he has publicly been relatively quiet about the situation all offseason.

Rodgers reportedly wants out of Green Bay after 16 seasons with the team. His relationship with team general manager Brian Gutekunst has deteriorated, to the point where Rodgers reportedly told free agents he wouldn't be with the Packers next season.

Rodgers, 37, proved last season that he still has a lot left in the tank. He threw for 4,299 yards and a league-high 48 touchdowns over 16 games. That performance led to Rodgers being named the league MVP for the third time in his career.

