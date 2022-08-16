Aaron Rodgers displays bust of Nicolas Cage in his locker

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Aaron Rodgers keeps everything interesting and everyone off-balance.

That’s why it should come as no surprise that the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback would have something intriguing in his locker.

But would anyone have guessed Rodgers’ actor of choice to have a bust of would be Nicolas Cage?

Maybe he thinks Cage would be the perfect actor to play him when the “Aaron Rodgers Story” becomes a movie.

The 4-time MVP showed up to training camp dressed as the Cameron Poe character from “Con Air.” So we see a theme developing.
 

