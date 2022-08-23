Aaron Rodgers dismisses idea that his skipping OTAs had an effect on young receivers

Aaron Rodgers called out the Packers’ young receivers last week, demanding they be “way more consistent.” The message remained the same Monday, but the quarterback took a slightly different tone.

Rodgers acknowledged that maybe he needs a sliding scale for the likes of Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Amari Rodgers.

“I think you have to be real about the expectations with all those guys, and at the same time, hold them to a standard of what they’re capable of at this time based on those expectations that are realistic,” Rodgers said after Monday’s practice, via Jason Wilde of madison.com. “The whole key is the consistency with what’s being taught. Consistency with seeing improvement each day and maybe just a reminder that every single one of those players, we’re watching.

“I just think there needs to be an understanding of that and that’s what some of the conversations and film sessions have been about. We just want to see improvement from those guys, week-to-week.”

Rodgers dismissed the idea that his decision to skip the team’s organized team activities has had an effect on the receiving corps getting on the same page with him. He attended only the mandatory minicamp this offseason, giving him limited time with his new receivers before training camp started.

“You know, not really,” Rodgers said. “Training camp is a long experience. There’s plenty of time for conversations, for practice, for a lot of the things that expect them to do in the regular season.

“I rely on the coaching staff to pass on the message as we’re learning the offense, and then I’m kind of the 202 professor. They’ve got to get kind of the base concepts, and when I come in, we have the offense outside of the paper offense. . . . Obviously, (we have) some different players this year, but I feel like the offense, especially in the last week or so, has been clicking closer to where I think we should be trending.”

Aaron Rodgers dismisses idea that his skipping OTAs had an effect on young receivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk