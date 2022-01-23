Aaron Rodgers discusses Packers future, 'numb' after loss to 49ers

Rodgers 'numb' after loss to 49ers, uncertain on Packers future originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

We might have just seen Aaron Rodgers' final game for the Green Bay Packers.

After losing 13-10 to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday night at Lambeau Field, Rodgers and the Packers' season came to a close.

The 38-year-old quarterback, along with approximately 80,000 other people in attendance were "numb" after the game. Rodgers, for very different reasons of course.

"A little numb for sure," Rodgers told reporters postgame. "Didn't think it was going to end like this. Disappointed in the offense, 10 points is obviously not enough. The defense, man ... played outstanding. Special teams obviously hurt us, taking points off the board, giving them points. But offensively, scoring 10 points is never good enough. Felt good about the first drive, went right down and scored, had a good drive going the second drive, poor turnover and then just didn't put a whole lot together."

Prior to the 2021 NFL season, Rodgers was vocal about his displeasure with the organization and it had appeared that a trade was imminent, possibly even to the 49ers. Eventually, Rodgers returned to Green Bay with reports claiming that the team will look to trade him after the season if he so desires.

After Saturday's loss, Rodgers didn't reveal much about his future with the Packers.

"I did not think we would be talking about this after this game, but I'm going to take some time and have conversations with the folks around here and then take some time away and make a decision. Obviously, before free agency or anything gets going.

"It's fresh right now, it's a little shocking for sure. Was hoping to have a nice week after the NFC Championship to enjoy the lead-up (to the Super Bowl) and then start contemplating some things. I haven't even really let the moment sink in yet."

Fortunately for Rodgers and the Packers, they will have plenty of time to prepare for whatever the future might hold.

As Green Bay's season ends, the 49ers will advance to the NFC Championship Game where they will face the winner of Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams.