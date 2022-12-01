Aaron Rodgers discusses his injury status on Thursday ahead of Week 13 Bears matchup
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers discusses his injury status on Thursday ahead of Week 13 Chicago Bears matchup.
Fans will also be called upon to vote for the best "20 Under 25" pro athletes in New England. Can Mac Jones hang on to the number one spot?
The latest Mets free agent and trade buzz and rumors.
Replacing an owner under siege with a high-profile billionaire sounds intriguing, but it would not change the NFL’s unacceptable racial imbalance.
Commanders running back Antonio Gibson is trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday’s game against the Giants. Gibson was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice because of a foot injury. Gibson remained on Thursday’s injury report and was downgraded to out of practice entirely. Gibson has 130 carries for 476 yards and [more]
If one of the NFL’s most powerful men had taken ownership of a controversial image from the civil rights era, he really would be a football maverick
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in Tampa Bay, the current Jackson State [more]
Alabama high school football teams will have a rough next few years. Thompson 8th-grade quarterback Trent Seaborn won MVP at the AHSAA 7A championship.
The Packers have another potential Aaron Rodgers problem. And Aaron Rodgers knows it. He’s due to make nearly $60 million in 2023. Every penny of it is fully guaranteed. If the Packers decide they’d like to move on, there’s not much they can do about it, if he decides he wants to stay. Rodgers, by [more]
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...
An arrest warrant has been issued for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on a domestic violence battery charge
It is uncertain whether 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will be available for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 13 game on Thursday, December 1
Where does KC’s second-round draft pick rank among rookie receivers, according to Pro Football Focus? Perhaps higher than you think.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after the latest CFP rankings and before Championship Weekend.
The Saints planned on drafting Patrick Mahomes in 2017, only for the Chiefs to trade up for him. Now Mahomes says he 'gave the Chiefs a little bit of info' to spur that move:
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke on the additions of RB Melvin Gordon and DT Brandon Williams to the team's practice squad.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 13's top running back plays. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
With C.J. Gardner-Johnson on the mend and the Eagles looking to hold on to the No. 1 seed, rumblings of a Malcolm Jenkins return started spreading - but the feasibility is another question. By Adam Hermann
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 13. The Eagles will take down the Titans while the Chargers win and Rams lose.
Trade down? Take a generational defensive talent? Both? If the Bears land at No. 2 in the 2023 NFL Draft, they will have a bevy of appealing options.