Aaron Rodgers discusses future following Packers early playoff exit

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he plans to talk with people in the organization and take some time away from football before deciding his future in Green Bay after Saturday night’s unexpected and season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field in the NFC divisional round.

“I’m going to take some time and have conversations with folks around here, and then take some time away and make a decision, obviously before free agency or before anything gets going on that front,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said he needs to figure out if he wants to keep playing or retire, and whether or not returning to Green Bay is his best option if he wants to keep playing.

He made one thing clear: He doesn’t want to be a part of a rebuild in Green Bay.

The Packers are currently millions and millions of dollars over the 2022 salary camp and have tough decisions to make up and down the roster this offseason. Rodgers said he’d want to know the team’s plans in keeping the team together before making a final decision, but he’s also expecting to have a decision before the start of free agency.

“There are a lot of players whose futures are up in the air. It definitely will be interesting to see which way some of those decisions go,” Rodgers said. “But I’ll have conversations with Brian (Gutekunst) in the next week or so, and get a little more clarity, and think about my own future and how much longer I want to keep doing this.”

When asked if this was the Packers’ last chance at winning a Super Bowl with this collection of plays, Rodgers called it a “fair question” and admitted it’s one he’s thought about recently.

“I think this thing is definitely going to look different moving forward here in Green Bay,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said he felt like this team had a legitimate chance of going on a run and winning the Super Bowl. He also admitted the ending to the last three seasons will play a factor in his ultimate decision.

“Of course it does,” Rodgers said.

Coach Matt LaFleur said after the game that he wants Rodgers back and the Packer would be “crazy” not to want him back, especially after what is expected to be another NFL MVP season.

Rodgers completed 20 of 29 passes but struggled to generate big plays or sustain drives against the 49ers on Saturday night. The Packers finished with 10 points, including just three points after the team’s opening-drive touchdown. Rodgers was sacked five times, and he connected with only four different receivers for completions.

Rodgers said the loss was “disappointing” and “sad,” and he was especially disappointed in his own performance.

