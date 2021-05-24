NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers didn't report to Packers OTAs

Report: Rodgers no-shows at Packers OTAs amid dispute originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The second chapter of the “Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay” saga is here. According to multiple reports, the Packers’ future Hall of Fame quarterback has not reported to the team’s first set of OTAs.

While it may not seem noteworthy for an experienced veteran like Rodgers to miss a voluntary OTA, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky notes that Rodgers has been a “regular participant” in OTAs throughout his career. In addition, Demovsky says that Rodgers has already missed enough of the voluntary programs this offseason to forfeit a $500,000 workout bonus.

If Rodgers continues to cut camp through the summer, he’ll be subject to fines from the team. If he ditches mandatory minicamp from June 8-10, he’ll be on the hook for $93,085, according to Demovsky. If he stays home for training camp, the stakes increase to $50,000 per day.

The Packers, on the other hand, have repeatedly said they have no intention of trading Rodgers, and want him to lead the team this season. For now, it looks like neither Rodgers nor the Packers are ready to budge.

The 49ers were once thought of as a possible destination for Rodgers, but that quickly dried up after San Francisco selected Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Packers are set to visit Levi's Stadium to face the 49ers in Week 3 this season. It remains to be seen whether Rodgers will make the trip with the Packers or not.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast