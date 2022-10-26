Aaron Rodgers did not practice Wednesday

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be playing through his right thumb injury.

But for the third consecutive week, he didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Rodgers has been on the injury report since Week Six with the injury. But he’s been a full participant in each of the last two Thursday practices. In Week Six he was a full participant on Friday, but last week he was limited on Friday.

The league MVP in each of the last two seasons, Rodgers has completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,597 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions so far in 2022.

One of his key weapons was also sidelined for Wednesday. On Monday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said the team would have to see how receiver Allen Lazard‘s shoulder felt throughout the week after he injured it during Sunday’s loss to the Commanders.

At least on Wednesday, it wasn’t feeling good enough for him to practice, as Lazard was one of several players who didn’t practice. Linebacker Rashan Gary (concussion), cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee) also didn’t participate in the session.

But receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) got back on the field as a limited participant. He’s missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) were also limited.

