Aaron Rodgers details what will go into decision-making process on his football future

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expecting to take time away and weigh several different factors before making a decision on his football future, and he outlined some of what will go into the decision-making process on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.

Rodgers said he will look at the direction of the team and the organization, how he feels he fits into the team’s future, if he still has the passion to keep playing and the potential of a “fairy-tale ending,” and he believes it’ll be more of a “feeling” than anything.

All options remain on the table, including retirement, staying in Green Bay or playing elsewhere.

The first step is determining if he still wants to play, or if retirement is the best option.

“It comes down to more, just how you’re feeling. Can you still play, still have the same commitment and enjoyment with the game, and do you want to sign up for the grind again?” Rodgers said.

The 38-year-old quarterback said the decision “warrants ample time” to think about the options and talk to others, including loved ones, friends and former and current teammates.

“Get away from it for a little bit, let your mind clear, and think of the enormity of the task, and what would bring you the most enjoyment. What’s the best for your quality of life at that moment?” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said losing in the divisional round complicated the decision because he felt he would have known the right thing to do had the Packers made the Super Bowl this year.

Rodgers said, if he does want to play, he’d have conversations with his agent and Brian Gutekunst and a decision would come quickly, and it “won’t be a long, drawn-out process.”

Rodgers did confirm he wouldn’t retire and then come back later.

The Packers’ season ended on Saturday with a loss against the San Francisco 49ers. Rodgers, who won NFL MVP last season, is expected to be the winner again in 2021.