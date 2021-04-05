  • Oops!
Aaron Rodgers on desire to become main 'Jeopardy!' host: 'I would love to'

Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
·2 min read
Throwing touchdowns on Sunday, hosting "Jeopardy!" on Monday. That's the Aaron Rodgers dream.

It wouldn't work exactly like that, but the Green Bay Packers quarterback isn't shying away from the idea of him becoming the regular host, as his two-week stint as a guest host on begins Monday night.

On Monday, the reigning NFL MVP appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and was asked about shaving his facial hair.

"If that was a (prerequisite) to get the full-time gig," Rodgers said, "(I would) have no problem with it. No problem."

McAfee jumped in: "Wow, wow, wow, wow. Did you just campaign potentially, for the full-time gig, right there? You loved the hell out of it, didn't you? You enjoyed your time there doing 'Jeopardy!'?"

After Rodgers momentarily lost connection, McAfee clarified his inquiry: "You would love to do 'Jeopardy!' more, you say?"

Rodgers: "I would love to be host of 'Jeopardy!' Yes."

In a Q&A with The Ringer published Monday, he was also explicit, saying, "I'm not shy at all about saying I want the job," while maintaining that he wouldn't "need to give up football to do it."

"They film 46 days a year," he continued. "I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me ...178 days to do 'Jeopardy!' So I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work."

An early preview saw Rodgers absorb a verbal jab from one contestant — who referenced a heavily scrutinized decision by Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur to kick a field goal late in the NFC Championship Game — in stride.

Since the death of legendary host Alex Trebek, "Jeopardy!" has rotated a roster of guest hosts before naming a full-time host.

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Aaron Rodgers as permanent 'Jeopardy' host? Packers QB states his case

