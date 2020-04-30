If you didn't believe that this Aaron Rodgers drama offically had legs, now's the time to buy in.

Speaking on Thursday night's episode of SportsTalk Live, ESPN's Packers writer Rob Demovsky addressed the growing unrest between Green Bay and Rodgers:

Well not this year Kap and probably not next year, but after 2021, anything's on the table. Look, Favre – we know he talked to Rodgers, right? Whether he was actually acting as the unofficial spokesperson? Or he was just spitballing? Look, there was probably a little bit of both in this. But when you draft Jordan Love in the first round – or any quarterback in the first round – you've started the clock on Aaron Rodgers. And when Brett Favre said without hesitation that he thought he would finish his career elsewhere, that Rodgers would just like he did, you certainly have to buy into that and believe that it's really possible. I will take you back to two summers ago, when he signed that $134 million extension, that yes it had $98 million in guaranteed money, but it did not guarantee that he would finish his career in Green Bay, and history told us that it's just so hard. It didn't happen with Favre, and look at all the other guys that have finished elsewhere. There's no guarantee that he gets to Year 4 of that contract in Green Bay.

As if Peter King's reporting or Brett Favre's confirmations weren't enough, here's a reporter who's been on the beat going all the way back into the mid-90's acknowledging that things probably aren't going to end well. You can listen to the entire interview – and the rest of a Bears-heavy episode of SportsTalk Live – right here, or in the embedded player below:

Aaron Rodgers' departure from Green Bay something that's "really possible" originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago