Aaron Rodgers denies Jets wish list demands, but spoke glowingly of Odell Beckham Jr. and Allen Lazard

Odell Beckham Jr. / Mark J. Rebilas - USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers says he intends to play for the Jets, but denies telling them who to target in free agency.

Rodgers addressed a wide array of topics during a lengthy interview Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show, including reports that he had given the Jets a wish list of players whom he wanted them to target and acquire (including wide receiver Allen Lazard, who is reportedly finalizing a four-year deal with the team).

According to Rodgers, reports of his demands are "ridiculous," though the Jets did ask him about free agents whom he had previously played with.

“From what I’ve seen, it’s like I had a sheet of paper when I met with the Jets and I said, ‘Sign these people,’ and that’s not the reality. That’s so ridiculous,” Rodgers said. “It’s so stupid to think that I would do that.

“Now, did they ask me about certain guys that I played with over the years? Of course. Did I talk glowingly about teammates that I love? Yeah, why wouldn’t you? Do I love those guys on the list? Of course. Do I make demands about certain people? It’s just – it just goes to, like, people want these things to be so true that like I’m in this meeting dressed in ceremony regalia, giving them some sort of hand-written on parchment demand list of people they need to sign.”

ESPN had previously reported that Rodgers had a wish list of players that included targets he’d previously played with, including Lazard, Randall Cobb, Marcedes Lewis, and someone Rodgers hasn't played with in Odell Beckham Jr.

“Listen, I think objectively a lot of people can look at Allen Lazard and go, ‘He’s a really good player. We would love to have him on our team,’” Rodgers said. “And anybody with a brain would maybe call me on any team and go ‘Hey, what kind of locker room guy is Allen Lazard? What’s his work ethic like?’ And I’d say he’s a f—king great dude. Anybody would be lucky to have him in the locker room.

“First of all, who wouldn’t want to have Odell on their team? I mean, come on. What are we talking about here? I don’t have demands. My only demand is for transparency, and if you say some bullshit, sometimes it’s not even worth it …”

The Jets and Packers still need to work out the compensation on a deal to send Rodgers to New York, but Rodgers has made it clear what he wants.