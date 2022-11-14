Aaron Rodgers delivers key block as Packers upend Cowboys in OT
The Green Bay Packers were marching in overtime on Sunday at Lambeau against the Dallas Cowboys.
Aaron Rodgers handed off to Aaron Jones and the quarterback was willing to do anything to help his running back get closer to the end zone.
Even throwing a block.
Watch as Rodgers puts a shoulder into Donovan Wilson allowing Jones to gain some more important yardage.
The Cowboys were also called for a grasping the facemask penalty on the play and that set up a chance for the game-winning field goal.
Mason Crosby came on and kicked the game-winner from 28 yards and that five-game losing streak in Green Bay was history, 31-28.
Aaron Rodgers the offensive lineman 👀 #GoPackGo
— NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2022
Very hyped! @AaronRodgers12
— NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2022
Mason Crosby for the win! 🙌 #DALvsGB
— NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2022
Big gain for Allen Lazard!
— NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2022