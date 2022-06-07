Aaron Rodgers “definitely” plans to finish career with the Packers

Aaron Rodgers isn’t sure how many more years he’ll play in the NFL, but he knows he plans to play them all for the Packers.

Doubt about his future in Green Bay came to an end early this offseason when Rodgers signed a three-year contract with the team. The structure of the contracts makes it a year-to-year call for Rodgers to continue playing and he told reporters on Tuesday that he won’t be factoring the possibility of playing for another team into those decisions.

Rodgers said he’s “definitely” planning to take all of his remaining snaps with the same team that made him a first-round pick in 2005.

“If you say I’m for sure playing two more, three years and then you have a magical season that ends with a championship and think that that might be the best way to ride off, I don’t want to commit to something,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “You say, I’m only playing one more year and you have a bitter taste in your mouth and still got the drive and the passion to play one or two more years, I just don’t want to get pigeonholed into it. So I’m focused on this season. I’m never gonna drag it out in the offseason. The conversations I’ve had with [General Manager] Brian [Gutekunst] have been very honest and direct, and that’s not going to change, and we’ll sit down after the season, hopefully after a championship and figure out what the next step is.”

Any championship aspirations will hinge on how well Rodgers meshes with a wideout group that features a number of new additions following the departures of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. This week’s minicamp is Rodgers’ first chance to work with those new arrivals and they’ll need to make some strong connections in order to put up the kind of offensive numbers needed to stay in the hunt in the NFC.

