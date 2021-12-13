Aaron Rodgers says he 'definitely had a setback' with fractured toe during win over Bears

Aaron Rodgers may still own the Chicago Bears, but he delivered some bad news after Sunday's game.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback told reporters that he "definitely" had a setback with his injured toe during a 45-30 win. He will apparently undergo further testing on the toe Monday.

#Packers Aaron Rodgers asked if the fractured toe feels any better tonight? "No, it feels worse. I don't know what kind of set back we had tonight, but it definitely feels worse." Says he doesn't know how bad it us until "we get some film on it tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/rCN0RI9pLC — Mike Clemens (@MikeClemensNFL) December 13, 2021

Rodgers's injury is a fracture of his left pinkie toe initially sustained while he was under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in November. He went as far as showing reporters the fractured toe after a joke he made about having COVID toe was taken seriously, and the toe is apparently still bothering him.

Rodgers said two weeks ago that he wishes to avoid surgery, but claimed any procedure would be a minor one that wouldn't cause to miss time:

"We’re hoping to avoid surgery, obviously, but the surgery would be such a minor one it wouldn’t be something that I’d have to miss time with," Rodgers said. "That’s a prereq for any surgery that I have at this point, I’m not going to miss any time. So we’ll kind of reassess early next week and make a decision."

The Packers are currently scheduled to face the Baltimore Ravens, themselves potentially down a star quarterback, next weekend. Rodgers' availability will likely depend on how Monday's testing goes.