How will Aaron Rodgers' decision affect QBs at the top of the draft? | You Pod to Win the Game
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Green Bay PackersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Aaron RodgersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Kenny PickettAmerican football quarterback
Charles Robinson & Eric Edholm discuss the impending decision from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While his future remains unknown, Eric argues that his decision could ultimately affect where incoming rookie quarterbacks like Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis get selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Hear the full conversation on You Pod to Win the Game. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.