Aaron Rodgers on deciding future: ‘Stay tuned. It won’t be long’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said “it won’t be long” when asked about the timeline of his upcoming decision on the “I Am Athlete” podcast.

“Stay tuned, stay tuned. It won’t be long. There’s a time and a time limit for all this,” Rodgers told former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall.

The Packers and the New York Jets are both awaiting a decision from Rodgers, who is deciding his football future for the 2023 season. A decision could be coming within hours, considering what’s ahead. The legal tampering period of free agency begins Monday; the start of the new league year arrives Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, Rodgers met with New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and other important team officials in California, an important step in a potential trade scenario.

Rodgers on the meeting: “It’s always interesting meeting important figures in sport. Yeah, it’s always interesting. That’s all I’m giving you.”

The entire interview with Rodgers and Marshall can be viewed below:

