Aaron Rodgers’ debut with Jets will come on ‘MNF’ vs. Bills in Week 1

Aaron Rodgers’ regular-season debut with the New York Jets will come against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in primetime in Week 1 of 2023.

The NFL teased the season-opening matchup on Thursday, hours before the official schedule release later on Thursday night.

The Week 1 showdown with the Bills will be Rodgers’ first game since being traded to the Jets and his first game not played for the Packers since Green Bay drafted him in the first round in 2005.

Rodgers’ debut with the Jets will come one day after Jordan Love opens his starting career for the Packers at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears, a team Rodgers owned with the Packers.

The upstart Jets are believed to be Super Bowl contenders with Rodgers at quarterback. A battle against Allen and the Bills will put that theory to the test right away in Week 1.

Last year, Rodgers and the Packers lost to the Bills in Buffalo in primetime.

