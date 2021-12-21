With the Packers playing against the Browns on Saturday, the club has released its first injury report of the week. But with the club holding only a walk-through, the repot is only an estimate.

As expected, Aaron Rodgers would not have practiced with his fractured pinky toe. Rodgers has not been practicing early in the week since returning from testing positive for COVID-19, as he suffered the injury while working out during his quarantine.

But more unexpected was left tackle David Bakhtiari being listed as a non-participant. Though he was eventually declared out, Bakhtiari was a limited participant in all three days of practice last week. The left tackle is still recovering from tearing his ACL in practice late last season.

Linebacker Ty Summers (hamstring), receiver Malik Taylor (shoulder), and offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) also would not have participated in the session.

Running back Aaron Jones (knee), receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion), and tight end Dominique Dafney (ankle) were listed as limited.

Receiver Amari Rodgers (shoulder) and tight end Josiah Deguara (back) were full.

Aaron Rodgers, David Bakhtiari would not have practiced on Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk