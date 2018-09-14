Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams questionable for Packers

The Packers aren’t going to do anything to clear up the mystery about their quarterback’s status for Sunday.

#AsExpected, the Packers listed Aaron Rodgers as questionable for their meeting with the Vikings, as he recovers from last week’s left knee injury.

The Packers didn’t practice today, and coach Mike McCarthy has already said Rodgers wouldn’t necessarily need to practice tomorrow to be able to play.

The Packers also listed wide receiver Davante Adams as questionable, after he injured his shoulder last week against the Bears. He was limited in practice Thursday, and said he felt good about his chances to play.

Linebacker Oren Burks is also questionable, while safety Josh Jones is out again because of an ankle injury.