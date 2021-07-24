Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams 'Last Dance' posts trolled by George Kittle

Kittle has fun with Rodgers, Adams cryptic 'Last Dance' posts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Weird things seem to be happening with the Green Bay Packers and their two top stars, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, as rumors swirl about the pair's reported frustrations with the organization. George Kittle decided to get in on the fun after his friend and Packers tight end Robert Tonyan also posted an image from ESPN's infamous Michael Jordan docuseries "The Last Dance."

George Kittle poking fun of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams on his IG story and I’m here for it 😂😂 #49ers || #FTTB pic.twitter.com/a6iQQEMaa2 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) July 24, 2021

And this makes it all even better 😂 pic.twitter.com/oj2KZwFPpe — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) July 24, 2021

Rodgers' displeasure with the front office in Green Bay has been well-documented, as the reigning NFL MVP reportedly would like to move on from the Packers. Adams and the Packers reportedly cut off contract extension discussions earlier this week after Green Bay wasn't willing to make him the NFL's highest-paid wideout.

The two each posted the same image on their Instagram stories of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen from "The Last Dance," seeming to imply that the two might be similarly playing one final season for the Packers before moving on from the team.

Both Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams shared the same image to their IG story 👀 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/y7NvymhsA7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 24, 2021

Tonyan, who is a close friend of Kittle's, shared a photo of Dennis Rodman on his Instagram story. Rodman also was part of that 1997-98 Chicago Bulls squad that won Jordan's sixth and final NBA championship.

Kittle's image featured Patrick Ewing -- a longtime on-court nemesis of Jordan and the Bulls -- and Rodman together on the court.

The 49ers and Kittle hope to be competing with the Packers and defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC title in 2021, after San Francisco finished with a 6-10 record. Injuries kept Kittle and most of the 49ers' key players out for multiple games last season, and the group will be motivated going into this campaign.

Notorious for joking with and talking to teammates and opponents during games, Kittle had to get in a slight troll of the Packers' stars and his good friend and fellow tight end Tonyan.

