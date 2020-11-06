Aaron Rodgers on Davante Adams: ‘He’s a dream to play with’
Packers receiver Davante Adams has all the talent of a premier receiver with none of the diva. He is undeniably talented. Adams proved it once again Thursday night, catching 10 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown during the Packers’ win over the 49ers. Now operating at the height of his powers, Adams is growing his case as the NFL’s best receiver. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sees a great player and an even better person, or the “dream” receiver to play with as a quarterback. The beauty in a player like that is he’s a better person than a player, and that’s saying a lot. Never been an issue.