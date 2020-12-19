Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams closing in on team history

By season’s end, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams could be the most prolific pass-completing duo in Green Bay Packers history.

According to the team, Rodgers and Adams have completed 474 passes between them since Adams entered the NFL as a second-round pick in 2014, The total ranks as the second-most in Packers history, behind only Brett Favre and Donald Driver, who currently hold the record with 486.

With 13 more completions, Rodgers and Adams will take over the top spot.

The Packers have three more games in 2020. Adams is averaging 8.3 receptions per game from Rodgers this season, meaning the record should be in real jeopardy by next week. Twice this season, Adams has caught 13 or more passes in a game. The Packers play the Carolina Panthers on Saturday.

The pair have already completed more passes together than Rodgers and Jordy Nelson, who are third in team history with 469.

Rodgers has thrown 53 career touchdown passes to Adams, who now ranks fifth in team history in total catches (522) and touchdown catches (58).

The two have been especially dominant in 2020. Through 14 weeks, Rodgers has completed 91 passes for 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns. Rodgers has a 135.8 passer rating when targeting Adams this season, which is the best passer rating for any receiver that has been targeted at least 60 times, per pro-football-reference.