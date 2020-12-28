Aaron Rodgers: Davante Adams is, along with Charles Woodson, the best player I played with

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had very high praise for wide receiver Davante Adams after Sunday night’s win over the Titans.

Rodgers said that he has always considered Hall of Fame cornerback Charles Woodson the best teammate he’s ever had, but Rodgers now has to consider Adams along with Woodson.

“I wrote him a real long message and just let him know how important he is to me, just how much I value his friendship and I appreciate the way he inspires me and our team,” Rodgers said, via the Washington Post. “I can’t say enough great things about the kind of person that he is. And then when you have the talent and ability to go out there and dominate the way he has — I’ve said for so long that Charles [Woodson] was the best player that I played with. . . . It’s probably time to start putting Davante in that conversation because he is that type of player. He’s a special player.”

Adams caught 11 of the 12 passes Woodson threw to him, for 142 yards and three touchdowns, in the Packers’ 40-14 win. Rodgers won his first Super Bowl ring with Woodson as his teammate, and now he’ll hope to win another one with Adams.

