Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is aware of the chatter surrounding his future. But he’s not ready to make any definitive statements about it.

That’s what Rodgers said in his usual Tuesday interview on the Pat McAfee Show, noting he plans to take time in isolation after the Super Bowl to come to a final decision about what he wants to do.

Rodgers added he’s not even sure whether or not he’d like to play in 2023.

“That’s why I think it’s going to be important to get through this week and take my isolation retreat and contemplate all things [related to] my future,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Rodgers said he’s going to spend four days and nights in total darkness and isolation on his retreat, which can lead to hallucinations. That will give him, “an opportunity to do a little self-reflection in some isolation and after that, I feel like I’ll be a lot closer to that final, final decision.”

While Rodgers may end up playing for the Packers, another team, or not at all next season, he did say that he’s still under contract with Green Bay. So even if there is a chance he plays for another team, that’s not entirely up to him.

We’ll apparently hear about whatever comes out of Rodgers’ retreat at some point after Super Bowl LVIII.

Aaron Rodgers: Darkness isolation retreat will get me closer to a “final, final decision” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk