Aaron Rodgers And Danica Patrick Split Up

They are done-ica.

Former race car driver Danica Patrick and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have broken up, a rep for Patrick told E! News on Thursday. The two met at the ESPYs in 2012 and had been dating since 2017, ESPN reported.

Signs that the sports power couple had hit the skids emerged recently. Patrick, 38, unfollowed Rodgers, 36, on Instagram and didn’t accompany him to a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe as she had previously, the sports network noted.

People, which confirmed the split, noted that the two were at one point self-isolating together during the coronavirus lockdown.

Patrick, the first woman to win an IndyCar race, previously dated fellow driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for several years. She was married to physical therapist Paul Edward Hospenthal from 2005 to 2013, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Rodgers, the two-time NFL MVP quarterback for Green Bay, had a relationship with actor Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.