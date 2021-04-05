Aaron Rodgers: I’d love to be the full-time host of Jeopardy

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ stint as the guest host of Jeopardy will air over the next two weeks and it won’t be his last time filling Alex Trebek’s shoes if he has his way.

Rodgers made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Monday to promote his hosting gig on the show and answer a few questions about his future with the Packers. Rodgers said nothing has changed on the contract front — he’s signed through 2023 with no guaranteed money left beyond this season — but he did reveal what he’d like to do with his post-football life.

“I would love to be the host of Jeopardy, yes,” Rodgers said when McAfee asked if he wanted the job on a full-time basis.

Over the weekend, PFT pondered whether Rodgers would consider retiring from football to make that happen because the opportunity to do the job might not be there years from now if they hire someone else who is successful in the role. That question wasn’t asked on Monday and it’s unclear if the show’s producers will be asking the quarterback for that answer in the near future.

