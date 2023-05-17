Will Aaron Rodgers cut the Jets a financial break?

Before the Packers traded quarterback Aaron Rodgers, he agreed to move his fully-guaranteed $58.3 million option bonus to 2024, as a final cap favor to his former team. Now that he’s at the minimum salary of $1.165 million for 2023 with $107.55 million fully guaranteed on the books for 2024, Rodgers and the Jets need to work out a new deal.

Jets G.M. Joe Douglas said last week during an appearance on #PFTPM that the two sides are currently working on it. The manner in which the money is split between the next two years could shed considerable light on whether he plans to stay with the team for one season or two.

But there’s another wrinkle to consider, one that might not make his agents particularly happy. Rodgers could decide to cut the Jets a break, reducing the total dollars due and owing over the next two years, in lieu of simply moving money around.

It would be his call, even if his agents oppose it. And it would go a long way toward getting him even deeper in the good graces of Gang Green, who will love him unconditionally unless and until adversity arrives and he fails to overcome it in more than two or three straight games.

