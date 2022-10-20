Aaron Rodgers’ criticism of Packers’ offense sounds familiar | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald discuss the Packers Aaron Rodgers thoughts on the Packers struggling offense. Rodgers said Green Bay should “simplify some things” on offense. Charles Robinson believes A-Rod’s message is one that the future Hall of Fame has used many times in the past. Meanwhile, Charles McDonald says we should have not only seen the Packers’ offensive struggles coming for one glaring weakness. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.