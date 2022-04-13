Aaron Rodgers creates viral video at youth football event

It happened on March 12. For some reason, it took a month for the video to surface.

Participating in a youth flag football event in Orange County, California, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw an interception to a young player who hid for an instant behind a receiver before springing into action. Then it got good.

As shown in the video posted by the NFL on social media, the kid ran the ball to Rodgers, handed it to him, and ran away in celebration. Rodgers, in a likely unintended homage to the classic Peyton Manning United Way parody from SNL, threw the ball at the kid.

It almost hit his legs. The real question is whether Rodgers was aiming for the kid’s legs, or whether he was aiming to come close to the kid’s legs.

Regardless, the event raised $375,000. And Rodgers didn’t have to be there. Whatever criticism he may get for his churlish reaction to the kid mildly (and hilariously) disrespecting him, Rodgers should be praised for showing up and participating.

