Aaron Rodgers couldn't believe new Jets teammate Sauce Gardner didn't know who Jessica Alba is

Aaron Rodgers joining the New York Jets means he has a new set of teammates to get to know, and he had to confront a generational divide with one of them .

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback attended Game 2 of the New York Knicks' series against the Miami Heat on Tuesday with star Jets cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner. When the pair arrived at their seats in Madison Square Garden, Rodgers was reportedly shocked the 22-year-old Gardner didn't know who was sitting near them.

It was Jessica Alba.

We'll let Gardner himself tell the story, as he did while speaking with reporters on Wednesday:

"He was just picking on me a little bit for being young. You know, like, we was getting seated and he was like 'Oh, we're about to sit by' — what's her name? — 'We're about to sit by Jessica Alba.' I'm like 'Yeah, I don't know who that is' and he looked at me like I'm crazy. It was just great being able to sit over there and I got to meet her and one of her friends who was from Detroit actually.

"It was great vibes, but that whole night, he would just keep asking me out of nowhere 'Do you know who that person is?' and I'm like 'Bro, that's Amare Stoudemire, I know who that is. Now you just picking on me at this point.'"

To be fair to Gardner, it's pretty understandable that a person born in 2000 wouldn't know who Alba is given that the actress has been more focused on independent productions and her business, The Honest Company, since his childhood.

It still had to be jarring to the 39-year-old Rodgers, though. Alba herself apparently enjoyed meeting the pair, responding to Gardner's account on Twitter and complimenting his politeness to the "elder" Rodgers. Apparently, Gardner was also quite forward with one of Alba's friends:

Lol -I totally see how this kid Sauce got his name, he said to my girl @ElizabethMxo “How can I get caught up when I’m the catch” 😂 . But in all honesty he was actually very polite with his elder @AaronRodgers12 and everyone else in the room. It was nice meeting you… — Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) May 4, 2023

Gardner seemed to enjoy the follow-up:

Damnn it’s been 2 days and you still remember what I said word for word.. I just might be HIM🤣 Nah, but I had a good time with you, @ElizabethMxo, and my chaperone loll @AaronRodgers12 https://t.co/sTlsXOM9Qe — D’ROY GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) May 4, 2023

Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner had some fun together on Tuesday at a Knicks playoff game. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

There might be a 17-year age gap between Rodgers and Gardner, but both are going to be vital to the Jets' chances of living up to expectations this season. The Jets, who went 7-10 last year with a QB room headlined by Zach Wilson, acquired Rodgers in a trade with the Packers last month in exchange for a collection of draft picks.

Gardner was arguably the Jets' best player last season after going fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and ranking first among all cornerbacks in Pro Football Focus' player grades.