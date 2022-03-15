Aaron Rodgers' contract provides Packers short-term salary-cap relief with lower 2022 hit

GREEN BAY - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' salary-cap number has been reduced to $28 million as part of a new four-year contract.

Rodgers' cap number had been $46 million, so his new deal saves the Packers around $18 million on their salary cap.

The Packers now just have to trim about $4 million more to get under the cap after the signing of linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and the Rodgers restructure.

According to NFL Network, Rodgers will be paid $150.6 million guaranteed on his deal. He’ll earn $74.5 million in the first new year and $62 million average through the second new year.

Per multiple reports, Rodgers will receive $42 million in 2022, $59.515 million in 2023 and $49.3 million in 2024, and the first two are fully guaranteed at signing.

MORE: Tom Brady's stunning return to NFL was a decision we should have seen coming

NFL FREE AGENCY TRACKER: All of Tuesday's news on deals between players, teams

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) does an interview after their game Sunday, October 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Washington Football Team 24-10.

The Packers' cap goes down from $46 million. There are option years, which could trigger money if Rodgers chooses to play that particular year.

According to NFL Network, these are Rodgers' cap numbers the next three years:

2022: $28.5 million (down from $46.7 million)

2023: $31.6 million (up from $7.7 million on a previously voidable year)

2024: $40.7 million

One downside of the deal for the Packers, per NFL Network: If Rodgers retires or the team decides to move on after the 2023 season, they would be saddled with a $68.205 million dead money hit in 2024.

This article originally appeared on Packers News: Aaron Rodgers' contract gives Packers needed salary-cap relief in 2022