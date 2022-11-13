Aaron Rodgers connects with Christian Watson for 58-yard Packers touchdown

Barry Werner
·1 min read

That is more like the Aaron Rodgers and Packers receivers we have known through the years.

Against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Lambeau Field, the great quarterback dropped back and threw a long pass that found Christian Watson.

The rookie receiver did the rest, completing the 58-yard TD play.

After the PAT it was 7-7 in Green Bay.

Watson was a second-round pick out of North Dakota State. It was his first NFL TD.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

