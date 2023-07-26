Aaron Rodgers confirms reworked contract, doesn't see Jets tenure as 'one year and done thing'

Jul 22, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) participates in drills during the New York Jets Training Camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After it was reported Tuesday night that Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had reworked his contract, Rodgers confirmed as much on Wednesday, though he didn’t go into much detail.

“Yes, there’s going to be something probably [announced] later on today,” Rodgers said when asked directly about the report.

“I think you’ll see when it comes out.”

Mike Florio of NBC Sports had reported that Rodgers and the team reworked the quarterback’s contract to shift a $58.3 million bonus from this season to next year, which would lower his salary to $1.65 million in 2023 but push next year’s total compensation number to $107.55 million.

Though the reworked deal has not yet officially been announced, Rodgers once again made it clear that he does not view his Jets tenure as a one-year situation, which falls in line with SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes’ reporting that the Jets’ plan for Rodgers has always been two-to-three years.

“Definitely some of it is how much fun I’m having,” said Rodgers. “It’s all about the body, how the body feels. The team gave up significant pieces for it just to be a one-year deal. I think there’s an awareness of that. Now, again, anything can happen with my body or the success we have this year, but I’m having a blast so I don’t really see this as a one year and done thing.

Rodgers enters his first season with the Jets at age 39, and he’ll turn 40 on Dec. 2.

Playing into his 40s has always been a goal for the University of California product, and he’s been taking measures to ensure that he can do just that.

“I think being a 40-year-old starter was a goal just kind of because that’s a big number, and to put yourself in that position means you’ve got to really take care of yourself in the offseason, so I’ve adjusted some things with that goal in mind,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, Tom [Brady] kind of set the standard playing until 45, I think. Just crazy, but less crazy when you start to get closer to that, because you still love the game and you still want to be there doing it. If you take care of yourself the right way, you put yourself in a position to at least entertain that thought."